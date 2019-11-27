Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Ewald. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harry A. H. Ewald, 90, of Winchester, VA and formerly of Annapolis, MD passed away peacefully at home on November 11, 2019. Harry was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 23, 1928 to the late John B. Ewald and Charlotte (Whaley) Ewald. Harry attended Severn School, Georgia Tech, and the Maryland Institute of Art. He joined the U.S. Navy in June of 1951, serving as a Hospital Corpsman. He married Audrey Williams on Aug. 28, 1951. He possessed abundant artistic talent and a love for history and architecture which he pursued, earning his professional Architecture license. During his architectural career he was proud of having worked on many of the historic buildings in Annapolis. He volunteered in his community, from serving on the Annapolis Planning & Zoning Commission and volunteering with the Historic Annapolis Foundation to working on archaeological digs at historic sites in the area and working with the Annapolis Opera. Harry was an accomplished artist, who worked mostly in watercolor and pen and ink. At times, he did commercial art work, such as poster designs and book covers, and commissioned water colors of boats for yachtsmen. He and Audrey moved to Blacksburg, VA in 1986 where he worked at Virginia Tech until his retirement in 1999. Harry and Audrey moved to Inwood, WV in 2003 and to Winchester, VA in 2006, where he worked as a docent at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Harry made many lifelong friends and enjoyed time spent with them and his family. In addition to his parents, Harry was predeceased by his siblings, John Ewald, Frank Ewald and Charlotte (Ewald) McDonald. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Audrey Williams Ewald and six children: Jeanne Hodges (Scott), Susan Lawton (Bruce), Bob Ewald (Tracey), Ellie Townes (Mark), Rich Ewald (Karen), Bill Ewald (Margie); 9 grandchildren: Daniel Hodges, Ryan Hodges (Derrick Harris), Jim Hodges (Jessica), Grant A. Lawton, Rosemary Lawton, Ashley Ewald, Caleb Ewald, Heather Eanes, Jason Atkinson, Cassie Jones, Will Ewald Jr. (Stephanie); and 5 great grandchildren (Isabelle, Michalyn, McKenzie, Will III, and Owen.) An announcement will be made about a future memorial service. Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019

