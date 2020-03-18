Harry J. Spinnenweber, a longtime resident of Pasadena, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Spring Arbor Assisted Living Facility in Severna Park, MD. He was born May 15, 1932 in Ingram, PA to the late John and Mary Spinnenweber. He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 59 years Geraldine Rae Spinnenweber in 2018. On June 12, 1950, after graduating high school, Harry joined the United States Coast Guard and served behind the "Iron Curtain" during the Cold War. He was honorably discharged on June 11, 1953 and awarded the Good Conduct Medal for his service. Harry owned and operated several gas stations in the Pittsburgh area before moving to Maryland to start a successful career at the US Army Reserve Center, Curtis Bay. He was a long-time member of Galilee Lutheran Church. After his retirement from federal service, he and Gerry traveled extensively enjoying Alaska and Caribbean cruises, several vacations in Europe and many bus trips around the United States. Harry is survived by three sons, John Spinnenweber (Anne) of Pasadena, MD , Karl Spinnenweber (Lisa) of Centreville, VA and Bob Spinnenweber (Stacey) of Woodbine, GA. 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of Harry's life on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Galilee Lutheran Church 4652 Mountain Road in Pasadena at 11:00 am.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020