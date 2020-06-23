Harvey E. Martini, Jr, a resident of Severna Park, MD for the past 41 years, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 with his family by his side. Harvey consistently exuded a joyful, energetic 76 years on this earth that was filled with natural enthusiasm, hard work, undaunted caring for others, and sheer happiness of life -one moment after the other. He was the reason someone always smiled today – in true Martini spirit guaranteed! Harvey is survived by his wife, Regina, of 52 years, his children Wendy Martini Caves (Ken) and H. Edward "Ed" Martini, III (Renee), five grandchildren – Mitchell, Morgan, Makenzy, Allison and Brandon, and his three sisters. A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Whitehurst on the Magothy Clubhouse and Marina on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 6:00pm (6-6:30pm for our friends with a high risk of Covid). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to his life's career of nearly 30 years - the Greater Annapolis YMCA in Arnold (www.fundraise.ymaryland.org), the Hospice of the Chesapeake (www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/), the Betty W. Martini Memorial Scholarship, or the Martini Family Scholarship for Conservation at the Univ. of Wisconsin – Stevens Point (www.give.uwsp.edu/give-now) . Both of these scholarships were created by Harvey at his alma mater to honor his mother, Betty Martini, by supporting the development of Special Education teachers as she was and his professional work and love of the outdoors.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 23, 2020.