Harvey Wendell Lee, 97, of Edgewater, MD, passed away on August 13, 2019. He was born on July 16, 1922 in Annapolis, MD to the late Roland Wesley and Margaret Rheapta Lee. Harvey served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and then enjoyed a 50-year career in sales at the J.F. Johnson Lumber Company of Annapolis and Edgewater. He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and a member of the Fleet Reserve Club, Elks Lodge 622 and Moose Lodge. Harvey was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Carroll Lee. He is survived by his two children, Carroll Vansant Lee and Mary Elizabeth Lee, both of Edgewater; a brother, Allen Edward Lee of Denton, MD and sister, Elsie May Russell of Port Orange, FL; two grandsons, Richard and Ross Jones; two granddaughters, Sarah Jones and Isabella Lee and three great-grandchildren. His ever so infectious laugh and smile will be sorely missed. Friends are invited to celebrate Harvey's life with his family on Sunday, August 18 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD where Harvey's funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Cedar Bluff Cemetery in Annapolis. Online condolences may be offered at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019