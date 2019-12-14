Hazel Arrildt, 89, of Severn passed away on November 22. She was preceded in death by her husband William. She is survived by her sister Connie Perry of Linthicum and three sons: Mark Arrildt of Severn, Matthew Arrildt of Fort Myers Florida and Kurt Arrildt of Highlands Ranch Colorado. Hazel was known for her generosity, love of family and friends and wry sense of humor. She was a fixture at local sports fields supporting her three sons and seven grandchildren. An avid traveler with her husband, she rode camels to the great Pyramids, cruised up the Amazon river, climbed the mountains of Peru to the Incan ruins of Machu Picchu and toured the sights of Russia. Her home was always open to family and friends. It was not unusual to find her grandchildren and their friends gathering in her home for an evening of fun and laughter. She will be missed by all that knew her. A memorial service is planned for Friday, December 20 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services in Glen Burnie. In lieu of flowers donations to the Glen Burnie Improvement Association are welcomed and made payable to GBIA and mailed to 19 Crain Highway South, Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

