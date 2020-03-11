Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Carline Hildebrand. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Friendship Church of the Brethren 217 Mansion Rd. Linthicum , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel C. Hildebrand, 93, of Linthicum, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born on March 18, 1926 in Fordwick, VA. Hazel along with her husband Richard H. (deceased) owned Hildebrand's Service Station at 6830 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd for 32 years. She cherished the interaction with all the customers, friends and community who patronized the business. Hazel was an active member for over 63 years at Friendship Church of the Brethren in Linthicum. She participated in many activities at the church, her favorite being Vacation Bible School. Living in Linthicum and at the same house for 64 years, she will be remembered by generations as "Ms. Hildebrand" who handed out the biggest and best candy bars on Halloween. Hazel is preceded in death by her husband Richard H. and her son Roger. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Hopkins and husband Raymond, son Richard J. Hildebrand and wife Cecelia. Three grandchildren, Lanay Byers and husband Allen, Richard W. Hildebrand and Steven Hildebrand. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared and comforted Hazel in her final days. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11:30 AM in Friendship Church of the Brethren 217 Mansion Rd. Linthicum, Md. 21090. visit

