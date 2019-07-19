Guest Book View Sign Service Information George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A. 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A. 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A. 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A. 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel Sherman Fentress, 97, a resident of Heritage Harbour in Annapolis, MD, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13 at her son's home in Friendship, MD. Hazel was born on January 26, 1922 in Worcester, MA to the late William and Agnes Sherman, and at age 11 went to live with her grandparents in Hingham, MA after her parents passed away. She graduated from Hingham High School and, on a scholarship, attended Chandler College in Boston, MA. During the summers, Hazel worked at the State House in Boston. Her federal government career began in 1941 with a competitive appointment to the then War Department in Washington, D.C., which then carried over to the Air Service Command at Tinker Field in Oklahoma City, the Naval Air Station in New Orleans, and to the Military Air Transportation Service at Andrews AFB in Clinton, MD. Her last position was at the Office of the Oceanographer of the Navy in Alexandria, VA, managing the newly established office under the command of Rear Admiral Odale Waters as the head of the Policy and Procedure Branch. Over the course of her career, she received 17 Outstanding and High-Performance Awards, and was also awarded the emblem for Civilian Service. She retired in June 1973. On January 26,1944, Hazel married Albert D. Fentress, who passed away on Valentine's Day in 1994. She and her husband spent many years in Clinton, MD raising family, in West Virginia on a farm raising Hereford cattle, and in Colonial Beach, VA enjoying life. She spent many happy hours fishing for crabs in the summer and eels in the winter with Albert. Time in Colonial Beach was well spent; Hazel often puttered around her hobby room painting ceramics and reading in her hot tub, ate blue crabs on the back porch with a beer, or played cards with family. Her house was always full around the holidays. After her husband passed, she moved to Heritage Harbour in Annapolis, where she gained new neighbors and many great friends - too many to name, but those that are in her heart know their names would be here. Hazel was a member of the Women's Auxiliary for both Clinton and Silver Hill Volunteer Fire Departments. She also was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, and the Moose Lodge. In the past, she was the Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and was involved with the Civil Air Patrol, she was a substitute teacher, and was active in the Heritage Harbour community groups. Hazel most enjoyed reading and was never without a book by her side, in her walker, on her nightstand, in her car, and other places. She also spent over 50 years in ceramics, even winning the top ceramicist award ("The Freddy") three times, making her a bona fide professional. She dabbled in oil painting, quilting, crafts, scrapbooking, and even took time for a little bit of traveling. She was an avid and sharp card player, attended Dining Club dinners, and played mahjongg. Hazel never passed up a chance to go to the casino to play her favorite slot machines, nor a long afternoon with a dozen steamed crabs and a beer. Hazel is survived by her children, Richard Sr. and Cheryl Fentress of Friendship, MD and Darlene Fentress of Upper Marlboro, MD; eight grandchildren: Abigail, Michael, Shannon (Brandt), Sheri, Yvette, Anne, Richie Jr, and Mattie (Katie); as well as many great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Joseph in 2018, Michael in 2003, and William in 1992. Friends are invited to celebrate Hazel's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Sunday, July 21 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm, where her funeral service will held on Monday, July 22 at 12 pm. Interment will follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD. Condolences may be made online at:

Hazel Sherman Fentress, 97, a resident of Heritage Harbour in Annapolis, MD, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13 at her son's home in Friendship, MD. Hazel was born on January 26, 1922 in Worcester, MA to the late William and Agnes Sherman, and at age 11 went to live with her grandparents in Hingham, MA after her parents passed away. She graduated from Hingham High School and, on a scholarship, attended Chandler College in Boston, MA. During the summers, Hazel worked at the State House in Boston. Her federal government career began in 1941 with a competitive appointment to the then War Department in Washington, D.C., which then carried over to the Air Service Command at Tinker Field in Oklahoma City, the Naval Air Station in New Orleans, and to the Military Air Transportation Service at Andrews AFB in Clinton, MD. Her last position was at the Office of the Oceanographer of the Navy in Alexandria, VA, managing the newly established office under the command of Rear Admiral Odale Waters as the head of the Policy and Procedure Branch. Over the course of her career, she received 17 Outstanding and High-Performance Awards, and was also awarded the emblem for Civilian Service. She retired in June 1973. On January 26,1944, Hazel married Albert D. Fentress, who passed away on Valentine's Day in 1994. She and her husband spent many years in Clinton, MD raising family, in West Virginia on a farm raising Hereford cattle, and in Colonial Beach, VA enjoying life. She spent many happy hours fishing for crabs in the summer and eels in the winter with Albert. Time in Colonial Beach was well spent; Hazel often puttered around her hobby room painting ceramics and reading in her hot tub, ate blue crabs on the back porch with a beer, or played cards with family. Her house was always full around the holidays. After her husband passed, she moved to Heritage Harbour in Annapolis, where she gained new neighbors and many great friends - too many to name, but those that are in her heart know their names would be here. Hazel was a member of the Women's Auxiliary for both Clinton and Silver Hill Volunteer Fire Departments. She also was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, and the Moose Lodge. In the past, she was the Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and was involved with the Civil Air Patrol, she was a substitute teacher, and was active in the Heritage Harbour community groups. Hazel most enjoyed reading and was never without a book by her side, in her walker, on her nightstand, in her car, and other places. She also spent over 50 years in ceramics, even winning the top ceramicist award ("The Freddy") three times, making her a bona fide professional. She dabbled in oil painting, quilting, crafts, scrapbooking, and even took time for a little bit of traveling. She was an avid and sharp card player, attended Dining Club dinners, and played mahjongg. Hazel never passed up a chance to go to the casino to play her favorite slot machines, nor a long afternoon with a dozen steamed crabs and a beer. Hazel is survived by her children, Richard Sr. and Cheryl Fentress of Friendship, MD and Darlene Fentress of Upper Marlboro, MD; eight grandchildren: Abigail, Michael, Shannon (Brandt), Sheri, Yvette, Anne, Richie Jr, and Mattie (Katie); as well as many great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Joseph in 2018, Michael in 2003, and William in 1992. Friends are invited to celebrate Hazel's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Sunday, July 21 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm, where her funeral service will held on Monday, July 22 at 12 pm. Interment will follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com Published in The Capital Gazette on July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close