Hazel Louise Cook Hall
1931 - 2020
Hazel Louise Cook Hall passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born on August 6, 1931, in Annapolis, she was the daughter of H.B. Cook and Louise Cook. Hazel's father was in the Navy and as a result, Hazel started school in Panama. Later, the family returned to Davidsonville where she attended Davidsonville Elementary. While attending Sunday School at All Hallows Chapel, she was taught by the Deaconess Heath Dudley. Hazel graduated from Annapolis High School in 1948 and attended the University of Maryland in College Park where she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She worked in the medical profession for 35 years. Ms. Hall taught Sunday School at St. Luke's when her children were young. She enjoyed playing tennis and dancing, was an avid reader and loved animals. Hazel is best known for her love of family and many friends. Ms. Hall is survived by her four children: Jeff Hall (Jane) of Annapolis, Sandy O'Hearn (Kevin) of Austin, Texas, Bryan Hall of Annapolis and Chris Hall of Annapolis; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Margaret Cook Miller and her former husband, Alfred Jefferson Hall, Sr. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to All Hallows Chapel in Davidsonville, Maryland and the SPCA. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 16, 2020.
