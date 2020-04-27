Hazel Raikes, age 98, passed away on April 23, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis, MD. Mrs. Raikes was born on January 16, 1922 to William and Bertha Johnson of Lothian, MD. She married Preston Raikes on September 20, 1959 who preceded her on November 30, 1982, She was also preceded in death by her grandson Adrian Stewart. As a Johnson family matriarch, she was an important focal point for her entire family. Owning her own clothing alteration business for a number of years, Hazel was recognized by The Annapolis Chamber of Commerce in March 1990 for outstanding business ownership, and has served as an inspiring example for personal success. She was also a lifelong and well-recognized member of St. Philips Episcopal Church on Bestgate Rd in Annapolis, MD. Hazel is survived by Her son Jerome Stewart, daughter-in-law Kimiko Stewart, daughters Monica Stewart and Mary Stewart McCoy, two brothers, Leo and Cecil Johnson, many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing of the body on Thursday, April 30, between 4 and 5 pm., at Reese Mortuary at 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD. A celebration of her life will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Online condolences can be placed at Legacy.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 27, 2020