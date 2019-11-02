Heather Lea Busick, age 46, of Pasadena, MD suddenly passed away at her residence on October 22, 2019 and went home to be with the Lord. Heather was born in Baltimore, MD on November 29, 1972 to Daniel Busick and Dawn Thompson. Heather is survived by her fiancé, Timothy Riordan; daughter, Brandy Jones; grandson, Torie ; father, Daniel Busick and wife, Monica; brother, Dane Busick; step-brothers, Corey and Jesse Travis; paternal grandmother, Doris Busick; maternal grandmother, Starling Richter; many aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dawn Thompson; brother, Daniel Busick; and sister, Heidi Busick. Heather had a heart of gold. She truly loved her family and friends. She always considered others before herself. Heather really enjoyed listening to musing especially The Beatles, and she had a natural born gift of knowing the lyrics to many classic rock songs. Heather was ab avid New York Giants fan, and a fan of Sylvester Stallone and his movies from Rocky to The Expendables. Heather's family will be having a memorial for her on November 29, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Jessup Community Hall, 2920 Jessup Road/Route 175, Jessup MD 20794, to celebrate her life.

