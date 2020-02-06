The Capital Gazette Obituaries
|
Helen Christine Rozanski Obituary
On Saturday, February 1, 2020 of Bowie, MD. Loving mother of Thomas Rozanski (Grace) and Christine Kienas (Kenneth). Dear grandmother of Jazmin, Jade, Matthew, Brandon and Nicole; great-grandmother of four. Helen has been an active member of Our Lady's Sodality since 1941, the last being a sodalist at St. Pius X and Sacred Heart in Bowie, MD. Family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD and on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11am to 12pm at Sacred Heart Chapel, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD where a funeral mass will begin at 12pm. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Sacred Heart Chapel Fund. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
