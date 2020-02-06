|
|
On Saturday, February 1, 2020 of Bowie, MD. Loving mother of Thomas Rozanski (Grace) and Christine Kienas (Kenneth). Dear grandmother of Jazmin, Jade, Matthew, Brandon and Nicole; great-grandmother of four. Helen has been an active member of Our Lady's Sodality since 1941, the last being a sodalist at St. Pius X and Sacred Heart in Bowie, MD. Family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD and on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11am to 12pm at Sacred Heart Chapel, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD where a funeral mass will begin at 12pm. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Sacred Heart Chapel Fund. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020