Helen Judith Collins, a resident of Millersville, MD, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home. She was 76. Helen was born on August 1, 1944 in Washington, DC., and was the daughter of the late Josiah Elliott and Lucille (nee Travis) Elliott. Helen grew up traveling all over the world as part of a military family. After moving to Bowie as a teenager, she started a career with the NSA where she met her husband William Collins, who would be her partner for nearly 50 years. They lovingly raised 2 children in their Millersville home. She was an avid crafter and quilter, and made many fine quilts that are treasured by her family and friends. Helen was a genuinely kind individual and cared deeply for others. She will be missed dearly. Helen is survived by her two loving children, Katrina Houston (Mark) of Millersville, MD and James Collins of Linthicum Heights, MD; cherished grandson, Wolfgang Houston; caring brother, Josiah Elliott; three devoted sister in laws, Linda Collins, Georgie Brasfield and Margaret Cunningham. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, William G. Collins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anne Arundel Firefighters Charitable Foundation or Alzheimer foundation. Online condolences www.DonaldsonFuneralHomes.com