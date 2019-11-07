Helen McGill

Service Information
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD
20736
(410)-257-6181
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedfeld Funeral Home
6500 York Rd.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedfeld Funeral Home
6500 York Rd.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Friendship United Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
church cemetery
Obituary
Helen Owens McGill, 81, of Baltimore, MD passed away November 5, 2019. Wife of the late Raymond McGill, mother of Parker Owens Hayward, Sr. and wife Beth Garrett, grandmother of Parker Owens Hayward, Jr. and fiancé Sally Freeland. Preceded in death by brothers Donald Owens and William F. "Bobby" King. Visitation Thursday, November 7 from 4-7 PM at Mitchell-Wiedfeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Rd. Baltimore, MD where a brief service will be held at 6:00 PM with Rev. Byron Brought officiating. Visitation will also be held Friday, November, 8 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, Owings, MD. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9 at 3:00 PM at Friendship United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
