Helen Owens McGill, 81, of Baltimore, MD passed away November 5, 2019. Wife of the late Raymond McGill, mother of Parker Owens Hayward, Sr. and wife Beth Garrett, grandmother of Parker Owens Hayward, Jr. and fiancé Sally Freeland. Preceded in death by brothers Donald Owens and William F. "Bobby" King. Visitation Thursday, November 7 from 4-7 PM at Mitchell-Wiedfeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Rd. Baltimore, MD where a brief service will be held at 6:00 PM with Rev. Byron Brought officiating. Visitation will also be held Friday, November, 8 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, Owings, MD. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9 at 3:00 PM at Friendship United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019