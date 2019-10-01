Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Rebecca Barrick. View Sign Service Information Stauffer Funeral Home 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick , MD 21702 (301)-663-1690 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Stauffer Funeral Home 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick , MD 21702 View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Stauffer Funeral Home 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick , MD 21702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Rebecca Barrick (Becky), a life-long Maryland resident, died Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 at Spring Arbor Retirement Home in Severna Park, MD. Born in 1928 and raised at Fort Ritchie in Cascade, MD, Rebecca was the daughter of Col. Robert F. Barrick and Ann Elizabeth (Kennedy) Barrick. COL Barrick served as the Chief Engineer at Fort Ritchie having responsibility for development of the base during the 1920's and 1930's. Rebecca attended St. Joseph's High School in Emmitsburg, MD, later graduating at Seton High School in Baltimore. She enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1949 and obtained the rank of Sergeant. In 1951 while stationed in San Diego, she married 2nd Lt. Harry W. Barrick, Jr. (no relation) from Woodsboro, MD. After leaving the military, the couple lived in Baltimore, Timonium and Severna Park, MD prior to retirement in Queenstown, MD in their home on the Wye River. Becky was one of the founding owners of the B-Hive Arts and Crafts in Severna Park in 1972. She was a realtor at Champion Real Estate, worked for the MD State Board of Elections and volunteered at Ann Arundel Co Historical Society for many years. In addition to being an accomplished homemaker and seamstress, she enjoyed gardening, sewing and knitting, traveling and, in her latter life, reading and working crossword puzzles. She had a keen interest and understanding of words and their derivations. Mr. Barrick preceded his wife in death in 2007. She is survived by her three children, Lorraine Barrick Summers (Steve) of New Orleans, LA, Harry W. Barrick, III (Patty) of Lutherville, MD, Karl F. Barrick (Sheila) of Pasadena, MD, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 12 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A celebration of Becky's life will be held following the visitation in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro. Memorial gifts may be made to Chesapeake Bay Foundation in her name. Additional information about her life and funeral arrangements can be found at

Helen Rebecca Barrick (Becky), a life-long Maryland resident, died Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 at Spring Arbor Retirement Home in Severna Park, MD. Born in 1928 and raised at Fort Ritchie in Cascade, MD, Rebecca was the daughter of Col. Robert F. Barrick and Ann Elizabeth (Kennedy) Barrick. COL Barrick served as the Chief Engineer at Fort Ritchie having responsibility for development of the base during the 1920's and 1930's. Rebecca attended St. Joseph's High School in Emmitsburg, MD, later graduating at Seton High School in Baltimore. She enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1949 and obtained the rank of Sergeant. In 1951 while stationed in San Diego, she married 2nd Lt. Harry W. Barrick, Jr. (no relation) from Woodsboro, MD. After leaving the military, the couple lived in Baltimore, Timonium and Severna Park, MD prior to retirement in Queenstown, MD in their home on the Wye River. Becky was one of the founding owners of the B-Hive Arts and Crafts in Severna Park in 1972. She was a realtor at Champion Real Estate, worked for the MD State Board of Elections and volunteered at Ann Arundel Co Historical Society for many years. In addition to being an accomplished homemaker and seamstress, she enjoyed gardening, sewing and knitting, traveling and, in her latter life, reading and working crossword puzzles. She had a keen interest and understanding of words and their derivations. Mr. Barrick preceded his wife in death in 2007. She is survived by her three children, Lorraine Barrick Summers (Steve) of New Orleans, LA, Harry W. Barrick, III (Patty) of Lutherville, MD, Karl F. Barrick (Sheila) of Pasadena, MD, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 12 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A celebration of Becky's life will be held following the visitation in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro. Memorial gifts may be made to Chesapeake Bay Foundation in her name. Additional information about her life and funeral arrangements can be found at www.staufferfuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close