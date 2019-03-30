Helen Rosenblatt, 97, of Coconut Creek, Fla., and formerly Annapolis, died peacefully on March 26th in her home surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren.Born in Brooklyn, New York, Helen lived in Annapolis until 1996. She taught in the Anne Arundel school district for more than 20 years and one of her greatest joys in life was teaching children to read. She was a force of individualism and rejected all things stupid and mean-spirited. Helen loved Maryland crab, politics, pina coladas, cards, being barefoot and her large and growing family. She taught us to love each other and left behind a group of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that will continue to spend time together in her memory.Surviving are her daughters Karen Rosenblatt of Coconut Creek, Fla, and Baru Saul of Yardley, Pa; along with nine grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the wife of the late Emanuel Rosenblatt, a decorated veteran of World War II, and the mother of the late Phyllis Vespignani and Lewis Rosenblatt.Services will be held at Kneseth Israel Cemetary at 12:30pm on Sunday.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Rosenblatt.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019