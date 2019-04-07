Helen Katherine Wasser (Grell), 87 of Annapolis passed away March 30, 2019. She was born August 3, 1931 to the late Harry William Grell and Helen Antoinette Grell (Busch). Helen grew up in Brooklyn, New York and spent her summers on Gibson Island, MD, where she learned to sail and love the Chesapeake Bay. She also lived on Staten Island, NY, Barberton, OH then Glen Burnie, MD and later settled on Gibson Island, MD before moving to her final residence at Cape St. Claire in Annapolis, MD. She was predeceased by her loving husband Clarence (Clancy) Daniel Wasser in 1971. A graduate of Drexel University, Helen was an educator at Pt. Pleasant Elementary and Gibson Island Country Day School for many years during the 1970s and 1980s. She was a former volunteer at Anne Arundel Medical Center, member of the Cape St. Claire Garden Club and Arnold-Broadneck Women's Club. Helen loved living on the Chesapeake Bay, gourmet cooking, and being with her friends and family. She is survived by her son Clifton Blair Wasser of Goldsboro, MD and her daughter Kathleen Mae Nash (John Wesley) of Riva, MD. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3pm at the Cape St. Claire Improvement Association, 1223 River Bay Road, Annapolis, MD 21409. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019