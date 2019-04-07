Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Wasser. View Sign

Helen Katherine Wasser (Grell), 87 of Annapolis passed away March 30, 2019. She was born August 3, 1931 to the late Harry William Grell and Helen Antoinette Grell (Busch). Helen grew up in Brooklyn, New York and spent her summers on Gibson Island, MD, where she learned to sail and love the Chesapeake Bay. She also lived on Staten Island, NY, Barberton, OH then Glen Burnie, MD and later settled on Gibson Island, MD before moving to her final residence at Cape St. Claire in Annapolis, MD. She was predeceased by her loving husband Clarence (Clancy) Daniel Wasser in 1971. A graduate of Drexel University, Helen was an educator at Pt. Pleasant Elementary and Gibson Island Country Day School for many years during the 1970s and 1980s. She was a former volunteer at Anne Arundel Medical Center, member of the Cape St. Claire Garden Club and Arnold-Broadneck Women's Club. Helen loved living on the Chesapeake Bay, gourmet cooking, and being with her friends and family. She is survived by her son Clifton Blair Wasser of Goldsboro, MD and her daughter Kathleen Mae Nash (John Wesley) of Riva, MD. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3pm at the Cape St. Claire Improvement Association, 1223 River Bay Road, Annapolis, MD 21409. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.

Helen Katherine Wasser (Grell), 87 of Annapolis passed away March 30, 2019. She was born August 3, 1931 to the late Harry William Grell and Helen Antoinette Grell (Busch). Helen grew up in Brooklyn, New York and spent her summers on Gibson Island, MD, where she learned to sail and love the Chesapeake Bay. She also lived on Staten Island, NY, Barberton, OH then Glen Burnie, MD and later settled on Gibson Island, MD before moving to her final residence at Cape St. Claire in Annapolis, MD. She was predeceased by her loving husband Clarence (Clancy) Daniel Wasser in 1971. A graduate of Drexel University, Helen was an educator at Pt. Pleasant Elementary and Gibson Island Country Day School for many years during the 1970s and 1980s. She was a former volunteer at Anne Arundel Medical Center, member of the Cape St. Claire Garden Club and Arnold-Broadneck Women's Club. Helen loved living on the Chesapeake Bay, gourmet cooking, and being with her friends and family. She is survived by her son Clifton Blair Wasser of Goldsboro, MD and her daughter Kathleen Mae Nash (John Wesley) of Riva, MD. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3pm at the Cape St. Claire Improvement Association, 1223 River Bay Road, Annapolis, MD 21409. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close