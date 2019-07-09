Helene C. Rogan, 80, a 21-year resident of Annapolis and previously of Bowie, MD, passed away at the Anne Arundel Medical Center on July 5, 2019. Born on August 4, 1938, in Carbondale, PA to the late Richard and Catherine Munley, Helene was a registered nurse and a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis. In addition to her parents, Helene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, James F. Rogan. She is survived by her children; Richard Rogan of Waldorf, MD James Rogan of Glen Burnie, MD and Lauren Whipple of Edgewater, MD; one brother, Paul Munley of Clearwater, FL; nine grandchildren, James and Christina Whipple, Andrew and Sara Rogan, Joseph and Nicholas Pecosh, Jessica Headley, Melissa Haskin and Katelyn Boodoo; and four great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Helene's life on Wednesday, July 10 from 5 to 8 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, July 11 at 11 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 515 Loch Haven Rd, Edgewater, MD. Interment will follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be made at:

