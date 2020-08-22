Henrietta Jones "Miss Etta", 91, a resident of Edgewater, MD for sixty years, died of congestive heart failure on Thursday, August 20 at her home. Born on August 3, 1929 in Washington, DC to the late Charles and Elsie Pell, Henrietta was a homemaker and also worked at a children's day care center. She enjoyed shopping, word search puzzles and sitting on the deck feeding the wildlife. Henrietta loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.A. Jones and her 3 brothers and 5 sisters. Henrietta is survived by her children, Bill Jones of Chesapeake Beach, MD, Tom Jones of Edgewater, MD, Louise Long of Davidsonville, MD and Amy Donnelly of Berlin, MD and her 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be made online at:



