Henry Ebelke of Gambrills, Md. passed away on March 29, 2019 at the age of 75. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, of 51 years, his daughters; Trish Ewart and Cheryl Maisel and 7 grandchildren; Kristyn, Josh, Jason, Scotty, Savannah, Lauren, and Zachary. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Ebelke. The family will hold a Celebration of Life gathering at the Ebelke home on May 19th from 1:00 - 3:00pm.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019