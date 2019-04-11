Henry "Hank" Ebelke

Henry Ebelke of Gambrills, Md. passed away on March 29, 2019 at the age of 75. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, of 51 years, his daughters; Trish Ewart and Cheryl Maisel and 7 grandchildren; Kristyn, Josh, Jason, Scotty, Savannah, Lauren, and Zachary. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Ebelke. The family will hold a Celebration of Life gathering at the Ebelke home on May 19th from 1:00 - 3:00pm.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019
