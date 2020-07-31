Henry (82), Hank to his many friends, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24th in New Smyrna Beach, FL after a brief illness. Hank is survived by his wife of 32 years, Marion Field Phillips, his children Kelly Phillips-Henry and Blake H. Phillips, stepchildren Charles, James, and Susana Merrell Kehler, eleven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Originally from Texas, Hank spent his youth traveling the world as the son of COL Henry L. Phillips Sr, US Army, his mother Sarah Elizabeth, and his sister Roseanne. Hank attended the U.S. Naval Academy, graduating with the Class of 1960 before beginning a 30-year career in the Navy that included numerous command tours in both Naval Aviation and the Amphibious Surface Navy. Hank took great pride in his service and in the military traditions of his family. Hank and Marion travelled often and enjoyed many wonderful trips to far flung locations with close friends. While his career and retirement to Florida took him far away from his children and grandkids, he visited often and treasured his time with family. Hank was an avid skier – skiing as recently as this past December – and while he settled permanently at the beach, his heart was and will always be in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.



