Henry McDavid Reed was born in Charlotte, North Carolina at Carolinas Medical Center on April 19, 1999. Shortly thereafter, he moved to the Annapolis area, where he grew up alongside his three siblings. Henry passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on August 8, 2019 after courageously battling complications resulting from a brain tumor first diagnosed only a week earlier. Henry was a 2017 graduate of the Severn School in Severna Park, Maryland where he was a Varsity Soccer Captain (and key midfielder on a 3-time MIAA conference champion squad), a Varsity Track Captain, a Senior Prefect, and a member of the Cum Laude, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor and National Honor Societies. At UVA, Henry was a Dean's list student due to begin his third year. He intended to major in Economics with a concentration in Statistics. Academics aside, Henry was extremely active and involved at the University -- both within the UVA community (as a beloved brother/leader within his Kappa Alpha Order fraternity, a player on several intramural soccer and ultimate frisbee teams, and a member of the Economics Club) -- and beyond (serving on a weekly basis through the Madison House outreach program, providing free tax preparation for low-and middle-income members of the Charlottesville community). Henry was a wise old soul -- a hard-working, smart, and funny music enthusiast and a true-blue loyal friend. But most of all, he was a sweet, unassuming, and kind young man who will always be a devoted son and brother loved beyond measure, survived by his dear siblings Kate, Fritz, and Sally, his mother Amy, and his father Matt. A celebration of Henry's life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Pines on the Severn Community Beach.

