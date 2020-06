Or Copy this URL to Share

Henry "Snook" L Smith, age 54, passed away suddenly on June 16, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Reese & Sons Mortuary at 10 a.m. A private funeral will follow at 11 a.m. The address is 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401.



