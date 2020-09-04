Dr. Henry Tobin, 86, passed away peacefully Aug. 21, 2020, at Heartlands Assisted Living in Severna Park. He was born Dec. 10, 1933, to David Dan Tobin and Golda "Gertrude" Tobin in New York. He went to Brooklyn College for his undergraduate and master's degrees. Dr. Tobin also served in the United States Army as a medic from 1956 to 1958 in Germany. He received his Ph.D. in audiology and speech from Purdue University in 1968. He held faculty positions at Case Western Reserve University, Howard University and Gallaudet University. Dr. Tobin lived in the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore area for nearly 50 years. He was supervisor of audiology for the Veterans Administration, at Fort Howard, Md., from 1978 to 1998. The program he developed at Fort Howard was a model for other VA hospitals. He was honored as "Maryland Veteran of the Year" in 1996. Dr. Tobin also established the Veterans Organization for the Hearing-Impaired (VOHI). After retiring from the VA, he went into private practice and continued to work with hearing-impaired veterans and advocate for the assistance they need. He is survived by his children Diane (Joseph) Kuchuk and Maury (Debra Zimmerman Murphey) Tobin, grandson Matthew Cox, brothers Ephriam Tobin of Connecticut and Lee Tobin of North Carolina, numerous cousins, nephews and nieces, and Lyla Lazen, a longtime companion, and her children. He was preceded in death by his parents and Ellen (Zager) Tobin, his former wife and mother of Maury and Diane. His children recall his love of travel, camping and Jewish traditions. Dr. Tobin was laid to rest Aug. 24, 2020, at Congregation Kneseth Israel Cemetery in Annapolis in a private ceremony with immediate family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans. The family would like to thank Heartlands and Hospice of Chesapeake for the care and comfort they provided.



