Henry Ward Brockett, of Severna Park passed away on July 29, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Ohio on April 11, 1942. Known as Ward, he met his wife on Smugglers Cove (Browns Cove) 63 years ago. Ward practiced law for over 30 years in Laurel, Maryland. With Ward's love for history, he enjoyed giving tours of Annapolis in colonial costume. He was a member of the Annapolis Woodworkers Guild. He joined Historic London Town and helped build some of their colonial structures. He also enjoyed tending to his gardens and spent years building the dry stack stone wall that surrounds them. Ward and Lois enjoyed traveling, often on cruises. They spent many winters in the Florida Keys where he volunteered at the Key West Botanical Gardens. He had many projects and often volunteered to help others. Ward was known for his sense of humor and enjoyed telling stories, riddles and jokes. Ward was a member of a family who has lived in Severna Park since 1910, his family has asked that contributions be given to Severna Park Community Center, 623 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park, MD 21146. In July of 2012, Ward was placed on Hospice due to cancer. When asked, he said "Hospice is a very good organization, but I don't see any future in it." As a testament to his tenacity; he was blessed with eight more years of life. The family would also appreciate donations to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122. Ward is survived by his wife of 57 years Lois Renoff Brockett, his children Catheryn Brockett of Los Angeles, Warren Paul Brockett and wife Molly of Severna Park, as well as his three grandsons, Tom, Marshall and Jefferson Paul (JP). Ward was preceded in death by his daughter Meg Brantley who passed in 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com