Herbert Edward Morrow, a 46 year resident of Pasadena, MD and formerly of Glen Burnie, passed away on June 29, 2020 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mr. Morrow was born on February 9, 1937 in Baltimore, MD to the late Hubert Laurens and Julia Edna Morrow. He worked as a custodian for the Anne Arundel County Board of Education for 20 years. During retirement, Herbert enjoyed crabbing and volunteering at the Green Haven Fire Department, especially on their Bingo nights. He was also a former member of the Moose Lodge. In addition to his parents, Mr. Morrow is preceded in death by his son, Wayne and daughter, Deborah. He is survived by his children, Herbert "Butch" Jr., Carol Johnson, George, and Edward; brothers, Larry, Charles, and Randy; sisters, Judy and Francis "Frannie"; 14 grandchildren, Christopher and Melissa Morrow, Stephanie, Edward, and Tiffany Johnson, Rachel Perky, Joshua, Matthew, Cody, Jeremy, Carly, Troy, and Kimberly Morrow, and George Hubbard; and 19 great-grandchildren, Zack, Dustin, Casey, Tim, Olivia, MJ, Madaline, Bently, Wyatt, Lilly Ann, Averi, Maddox, Keith, Tyler, Debbie, Brantley, Alyana, Alyssa, and Braydi. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, July 7 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. The funeral service and interment will be private. Please be aware that, due to county-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, Stallings Funeral Home is only allowing 35 people in the building at a time and face coverings must be worn while inside. The funeral service will also be livestreamed. For online condolences and livestreaming information, visit stallingsfh.com
