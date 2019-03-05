Herbert Henry Heidenreich of Bowie, Maryland passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Herbert was born on December 8, 1934 in Waldkappel, Germany. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Anneliese, children Diana Nash (George) and Hans Heidenreich (Sharon) and grandchildren, Eric Heidenreich (Becca), Brett Heidenreich and Ryan Nash. He immigrated to the United States in 1955 aboard the Italia through Ellis Island. He began his life in the United States in Washington DC and Virginia. He was drafted in the US Army in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1963. Anneliese and Herbert were married in 1958 and settled in Maryland (Cheverly, Crofton, and Bowie) where they raised their two children. Herbert worked for over 30 years at Woodward & Lothrop (Woodies) as the Alterations Manager and completed his work life at Saks Fifth Avenue after "Woodies" closed. Herbert's greatest passion was the game of soccer. He played for a short time with the Washington Sports Club but then became a soccer referee. Herb, as he is known throughout the soccer community, refereed the game of soccer for over 48 years as a member of the Metropolitan Washington Soccer Referees Association. He officiated untold numbers of games at all levels but particularly enjoyed the Prince George's County high school games, both boys and girls, and the adult league in Columbia/Howard County Maryland. Herbert was also an avid fan and got to see Germany win the World Cup 4 times watching and celebrating the last win with his son and grandsons. Herbert also enjoyed hanging out at the BSR pool with Anneliese and particularly loved their family summer vacations at the beach. His greatest love is forever and always was Anneliese.In lieu of flowers the family has request that donations be made to the . A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made by the Beall Funeral Home in Bowie, Maryland. Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019