Herbert Cecil Norville Jr. 94, died March 18,2019 in Harlingen ,Texas. A longtime former resident of Severn, MD, he was born in Rocky Mount, NC. on July 5,1924.After 24 years of dedicated service in the US Army he retired in 1970 as a CW3. He was proud to have served in the Pacific Theatre. Preceded in death by a son, Kenneth and 4 siblings, he is survived by his sons, Edward and David Norville, daughter Lydia Prophet, grandchildren, Ashley Norville, Catherine Prophet and Emily Prophet. Also survived by 3 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday March 26,2019 at 1pm in the Chapel of the Maryland Veteran's Cemetery Crownsville, MD. Interment to follow.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Norville Jr..
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019