Herbert Cecil Norville Jr. 94, died March 18,2019 in Harlingen ,Texas. A longtime former resident of Severn, MD, he was born in Rocky Mount, NC. on July 5,1924.After 24 years of dedicated service in the US Army he retired in 1970 as a CW3. He was proud to have served in the Pacific Theatre. Preceded in death by a son, Kenneth and 4 siblings, he is survived by his sons, Edward and David Norville, daughter Lydia Prophet, grandchildren, Ashley Norville, Catherine Prophet and Emily Prophet. Also survived by 3 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday March 26,2019 at 1pm in the Chapel of the Maryland Veteran's Cemetery Crownsville, MD. Interment to follow.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
