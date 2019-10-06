Herb Schwartz died at the age of 90, on September 30, 2019. He was born in Chicago on April 29, 1929. Herb graduated from Purdue University in 1951, with a degree in industrial engineering. He spent two years in the Army, and then began his career at the National Security Agency until his retirement in 1984. Herb married Marilyn Ada Gabriel on January 27, 1951.They were the proud parents of Diane (Jones), Carol (Cecil Avery), and Steven (Beth Burton) Schwartz. Herb's grandchildren are Bradley & Katelyn Jones, Emily & Diane Marie Avery, and Louis & Luke Schwartz. Herb was a Mason, an owner of Happy Travelers RV, and later the president of Volusia County's Habitat for Humanity. Herb and Marilyn celebrated 56 years together until Marilyn's passing in 2007. Living in Orange City, Florida he met Patricia Parker who he married in 2009. Herb loved to be considered "Dad" and "Grandfather" to Pat's children: Rachel and Don Sarro, Jessica and Amber Parker. Grandchildren; Katie, Christian, Olivia & Elizabeth Sarro, and Riley Parker. A Memorial service will take place on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11am at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville, Maryland.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019