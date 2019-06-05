Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herminia Littleton. View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Send Flowers Obituary

Herminia Castillo Tajon Littleton, 83, died on May 31, 2019, at home with her family in Annapolis, Maryland. She was born on October 6, 1935 in Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya, Philippines to Antonio Luna Tajon and Adriana Castillo Tajon. Her experiences of living through World War II as a child gave rise to a lifelong commitment to alleviate suffering and build bridges between peoples in a divided world.Herminia graduated from the University of the Philippines with an AB in1955. She traveled to the United States to attend Hartford Theological Seminary in Hartford, Connecticut, where she earned a Master of Arts in 1958. While at Harford Seminary, she met and married fellow graduate student, Michael Storey Littleton of Greenbelt, Maryland. After graduation, the Littletons moved to Annapolis, Maryland, where Mr. Littleton joined the faculty of St. Johns College. In the 1960's, Herminia worked at the YWCA in Annapolis. She was active in the civil rights movement, and worked to further race relations in Anne Arundel County. She later became an Academic Advisor at Anne Arundel Community College, helping countless students to achieve their personal and professional goals. She was a tireless advocate for students with disabilities and students for whom English was a second language. For many years, she was an active member of the United Church of Christ. Throughout her life, Herminia's interests included family, gardening, sewing, knitting, reading, travel, and music. She devoted much of her time and energy to raising her children and grandchildren. After her husband's death in 1998, Herminia continued to develop her skill as a writer, and published several volumes of poetry, including Heraklion by the Sea. She frequently traveled and lectured in Europe. She was committed to promoting peace, understanding, and tolerance between nations and diverse religious groups. To that end, she frequently traveled to New York and spoke at the United Nations on behalf of non-governmental organizations seeking peace. Later in life, she embraced her mother's faith and became a devout member of St. Mary's Parish in Annapolis. She was an active member of the Ranger Rosary group, and made rosaries to be sent to men and women in service overseas. In recent years she traveled to Mexico and delivered food and supplies to impoverished communities. She participated in poetry groups with other writers, sharing drafts, and encouraging creative efforts. She sincerely rejoiced in the talents of others, and was a vibrant and positive force in her community.Mrs. Littleton is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Blakely and Michael Mechau of Palisade, CO, three children and their spouses, Cecilia Littleton Edwards and David Edwards of Cortez, CO, Daniel A. Littleton and Elizabeth Mitchell Littleton of Woodstock, NY, and Michael P. Littleton of Brooklyn, NY; three grandchildren, Joseph Edwards, Storey Littleton, and Penelope Littleton, and numerous beloved relatives both throughout the United States and abroad. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael S. Littleton, and her brother, Eugenio Tajon.Services will be held for Mrs. Littleton at St. John Neumann Church on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 9:00 AM. Visitation will be held at John Taylor Funeral Home on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 7 to 9 PM.An online guest book is available at

Herminia Castillo Tajon Littleton, 83, died on May 31, 2019, at home with her family in Annapolis, Maryland. She was born on October 6, 1935 in Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya, Philippines to Antonio Luna Tajon and Adriana Castillo Tajon. Her experiences of living through World War II as a child gave rise to a lifelong commitment to alleviate suffering and build bridges between peoples in a divided world.Herminia graduated from the University of the Philippines with an AB in1955. She traveled to the United States to attend Hartford Theological Seminary in Hartford, Connecticut, where she earned a Master of Arts in 1958. While at Harford Seminary, she met and married fellow graduate student, Michael Storey Littleton of Greenbelt, Maryland. After graduation, the Littletons moved to Annapolis, Maryland, where Mr. Littleton joined the faculty of St. Johns College. In the 1960's, Herminia worked at the YWCA in Annapolis. She was active in the civil rights movement, and worked to further race relations in Anne Arundel County. She later became an Academic Advisor at Anne Arundel Community College, helping countless students to achieve their personal and professional goals. She was a tireless advocate for students with disabilities and students for whom English was a second language. For many years, she was an active member of the United Church of Christ. Throughout her life, Herminia's interests included family, gardening, sewing, knitting, reading, travel, and music. She devoted much of her time and energy to raising her children and grandchildren. After her husband's death in 1998, Herminia continued to develop her skill as a writer, and published several volumes of poetry, including Heraklion by the Sea. She frequently traveled and lectured in Europe. She was committed to promoting peace, understanding, and tolerance between nations and diverse religious groups. To that end, she frequently traveled to New York and spoke at the United Nations on behalf of non-governmental organizations seeking peace. Later in life, she embraced her mother's faith and became a devout member of St. Mary's Parish in Annapolis. She was an active member of the Ranger Rosary group, and made rosaries to be sent to men and women in service overseas. In recent years she traveled to Mexico and delivered food and supplies to impoverished communities. She participated in poetry groups with other writers, sharing drafts, and encouraging creative efforts. She sincerely rejoiced in the talents of others, and was a vibrant and positive force in her community.Mrs. Littleton is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Blakely and Michael Mechau of Palisade, CO, three children and their spouses, Cecilia Littleton Edwards and David Edwards of Cortez, CO, Daniel A. Littleton and Elizabeth Mitchell Littleton of Woodstock, NY, and Michael P. Littleton of Brooklyn, NY; three grandchildren, Joseph Edwards, Storey Littleton, and Penelope Littleton, and numerous beloved relatives both throughout the United States and abroad. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael S. Littleton, and her brother, Eugenio Tajon.Services will be held for Mrs. Littleton at St. John Neumann Church on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 9:00 AM. Visitation will be held at John Taylor Funeral Home on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 7 to 9 PM.An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close