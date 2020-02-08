Mr. Hewlett Oliver Spires, Jr. was born in Memphis, TN on October 11, 1930 to the late Hewlett Oliver Spires, Sr and Julia Spires. Mr. Hewlett O. Spires, Jr. proudly served in the United States Navy from 1952 until his retirement in 1975. Following his career in the Navy, Hewlett was an insurance agent for Prudential Insurance. Hewlett was a resident of Glen Burnie for the past thirty-nine years. He was a loving husband, caring father and trusted friend. Mr. Hewlett Oliver Spires, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2020. In addition to his parents, Hewlett O. Spires, Jr. was preceded in death by his wife Betty (Norwood) Spires and son Robert Spires. Left to cherish his memory is his son Thomas Spires, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sister Jean and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. Friends may call on the family 11 AM – 1 PM Sunday, February 9 with funeral services at 1 PM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020