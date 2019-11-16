Hilary "Doc" Lee Stallings, Sr., 95, a lifelong resident of Pasadena, MD, died on November 12, 2019 at Spring Arbor Senior Living in Severna Park. Mr. Stallings was born on March 18, 1924 in Pasadena, MD to the late Oliver and Nellie Stallings. He graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1942. Immediately after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp and fought in the Philippines during World War II. His squadron flew Douglas A-20 airplanes and was known as the Grim Reapers. After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1946, Doc returned to Pasadena and began working for the Department of Natural Resources. After retiring from DNR in 1979, he went to work at NSA and retired from there in 1986. In 1990, Doc helped his son and daughter-in-law open their own business, Stallings Funeral Home, and continued to play a big part in day-to-day operations until his health no longer permitted. He was also a dedicated llifelong member of Magothy United Methodist Church where he served on numerous committees. In his spare time, he enjoyed volunteering in the community, carving ducks, and taking winter vacations in Florida with his beloved Jean. In addition to his parents, Mr. Stallings is preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Jean Stallings; brothers, James, Carl, Roland "Pete", Ellison "Tabby", and Harold Stallings; sisters, Lucille Schepf, Dorothy McSwain, Catherine Wachter, and Agnes Stallings; and grandson, William "Bill" Johnson. He is survived by his sons, H. Lee Stallings, Jr. (Euva) of Pasadena and Carl O. Stallings (Cindy) of Arnold; daughter, Patricia A. Johnson (Paul) of Crownsville; 6 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Friends may visit on Sunday, November 17 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. Funeral services will take place on Monday, November 18 at 12:00 p.m. at Magothy United Methodist Church, 3703 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. Interment at Magothy United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Magothy United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 3703 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019