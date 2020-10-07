Born in Cork, Ireland on June 13, 1930 to Cathleen and Callaghan O'Herlihy, Hilary O'Herlihy liked to say that there was no better life than in the United States, and particularly in Maryland. He loved the medical profession he gave his life to, tennis and sugar. Known for his humor, which was sometimes startling, he used it to start conversations with everyone, and used it to teach. Graduating from University College in Cork in January 1954, Hilary was accepted into an internship at St. Mary's Hospital in Philadelphia. He booked passage on a steamship headed for America, was seasick the entire trip, swearing to never get on a ship again. Following Philadelphia, he continued with residencies at Union Memorial, Baltimore; the University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, and a Fellowship in Cardiology at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Along the way he fell in love with a young nurse name Martha Clauss. They married on October 6, 1956 and she continued to be the love of his life for over six decades. Of his professional history – He was a Board-Certified Cardiologist and Chief of Cardiology at Bon Secours Hospital for 15 years. He served as Chief of Medicine for 36 years at North Arundel Hospital (now University of Maryland Baltimore/Washington) where the cardiology wing is named after him. He was instrumental in starting North Arundel Hospital, and he admitted the first patient there. He served as President of Anne Arundel County Medical Society; President of Med-Chi; was involved with American Heart Association; was a delegate to AMA for Maryland; and with his wife, Martha, helped start Hospice of Chesapeake in 1979. Dr. O'Herlihy also was an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University – School of Medicine. As "Dr. OH" (as he was fondly called) started his practice in northern Anne Arundel County, he and his family lived in Severna Park. Dr. O'Herlihy would tell you his greatest satisfaction and love was found in his family and he was never happier than when the whole family gathered together. Hilary and Martha were blessed with 6 children, 18 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Their children are Cathy Lutz (Bruce), Kevin Odean (John), Maureen Powell (Paul), Hil O'Herlihy (Niki), Sean O'Herlihy, and Colleen Brunson (Sonny). Hilary was preceded in death by his brothers Thomas O'Herlihy and Callaghan O'Herlihy. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 9th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Barranco Funeral Home – 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 10th at Our Lady of the Fields Roman Catholic Church – 1070 Cecil Ave, Millersville, MD 21108. For those who cannot personally attend but would like to attend via livestream they may view it by going to https://vimeo.com/ourladyofthefields
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to University of Maryland Baltimore/Washington Foundation – 300 Hospital Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 or Hospice of the Chesapeake – 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122. For Covid-19 Restrictions and online condolences please visit www.barrancofuneralhome.com
The family wishes to thank everyone for their great outpouring of love and prayers during this time.