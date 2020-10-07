1/1
Dr. Hilary T.S. O'Herlihy
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Cork, Ireland on June 13, 1930 to Cathleen and Callaghan O'Herlihy, Hilary O'Herlihy liked to say that there was no better life than in the United States, and particularly in Maryland. He loved the medical profession he gave his life to, tennis and sugar. Known for his humor, which was sometimes startling, he used it to start conversations with everyone, and used it to teach. Graduating from University College in Cork in January 1954, Hilary was accepted into an internship at St. Mary's Hospital in Philadelphia. He booked passage on a steamship headed for America, was seasick the entire trip, swearing to never get on a ship again. Following Philadelphia, he continued with residencies at Union Memorial, Baltimore; the University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, and a Fellowship in Cardiology at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Along the way he fell in love with a young nurse name Martha Clauss. They married on October 6, 1956 and she continued to be the love of his life for over six decades. Of his professional history – He was a Board-Certified Cardiologist and Chief of Cardiology at Bon Secours Hospital for 15 years. He served as Chief of Medicine for 36 years at North Arundel Hospital (now University of Maryland Baltimore/Washington) where the cardiology wing is named after him. He was instrumental in starting North Arundel Hospital, and he admitted the first patient there. He served as President of Anne Arundel County Medical Society; President of Med-Chi; was involved with American Heart Association; was a delegate to AMA for Maryland; and with his wife, Martha, helped start Hospice of Chesapeake in 1979. Dr. O'Herlihy also was an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University – School of Medicine. As "Dr. OH" (as he was fondly called) started his practice in northern Anne Arundel County, he and his family lived in Severna Park. Dr. O'Herlihy would tell you his greatest satisfaction and love was found in his family and he was never happier than when the whole family gathered together. Hilary and Martha were blessed with 6 children, 18 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Their children are Cathy Lutz (Bruce), Kevin Odean (John), Maureen Powell (Paul), Hil O'Herlihy (Niki), Sean O'Herlihy, and Colleen Brunson (Sonny). Hilary was preceded in death by his brothers Thomas O'Herlihy and Callaghan O'Herlihy. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 9th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Barranco Funeral Home – 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD 21146. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 10th at Our Lady of the Fields Roman Catholic Church – 1070 Cecil Ave, Millersville, MD 21108. For those who cannot personally attend but would like to attend via livestream they may view it by going to https://vimeo.com/ourladyofthefields. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to University of Maryland Baltimore/Washington Foundation – 300 Hospital Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 or Hospice of the Chesapeake – 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122. For Covid-19 Restrictions and online condolences please visit www.barrancofuneralhome.com The family wishes to thank everyone for their great outpouring of love and prayers during this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Fields Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 6, 2020
Dr O'Herlihy was such a great doctor to work with. He was always teaching as well as making us laugh. I will remember him and all the knowledge he shared as well as his funny sense of humor. My thoughts and prayers with his family.
Mary criswell
Coworker
October 6, 2020
I worked with him many years but knew him before that. My mother worked with him at Hopkins. I always called him “Grandad”. He was such a great person and physician. Condolences to all of his family.
Denise Rostek
Friend
October 6, 2020
Dr O'Herlihy was one of a kind he will truly be missed.
Tara
Coworker
October 6, 2020
Dear Mrs. O'Herlihy and family,

I am so sorry for your loss. My first thought was that my father and he can once again have Satruday lunches together in heaven. May your memories be a blessing.

Warmly,

Marianita Faraino (Frank & Nadine's daughter).
Marianita Faraino
Friend
October 6, 2020
Dear Mrs. O'Herlihy and family,

I am so sorry for your loss. My first thought was that my father and he can once again have Satruday lunches together in heaven. May your memories be a blessing.

Warmly,

Marianita Faraino (Frank & Nadine's daughter).
Marianita Faraino
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved