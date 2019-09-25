Born Hilda Jane Bryant in Maryland on January 5, 1932 to the late Frederick and Hilda Bryant (nee Respah). She has lived in South Carolina, Delaware and Salisbury, MD for the past 15 Years and residing in Glen Burnie for many years. She worked as a lab technician at National Plastics Company prior to her retirement. She was an avid reader who enjoyed caring for her dogs and watching soap operas. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Charles L. Austin who passed away in 2001 as well as her daughter Brenda Sprinkle. Left to cherish her memory are her sons Charles W. Austin of Salisbury, Michael R. Austin of South Carolina and her daughter Cynthia D. Lerch of Milton, DE. Jane is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Austin passed away peacefully at her home on September 21, 2019. Friends and family may call at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy., S.E., Glen Burnie on Friday from 10 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Interment in Glen Haven Mem. Pk. For further information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019