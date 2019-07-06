Hilda E. Rodzinski, age 89, beloved wife of the late Richard Rodzinski Sr. of Ocean View, DE passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD surrounded by her family. She was born in Orleans, MA and was the daughter of the late James E. and Clara Greeley Brown. Hilda was a homemaker and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 7234 in Ocean View. She and Richard had four children, Linda M. Rodzinski of Glen Burnie, MD, Richard Rodzinski Jr. (deceased), Marcia A. Rickert and husband John of Arnold, MD, and Sandra J. Smith and her late husband Kenneth of Federalsburg, MD; four grandchildren, Natalie Rickert, Colleen Demirkan and husband Reis, Caitlin Smith and Christopher Smith. A viewing will be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am with a funeral service starting at 11:30 am on Friday, July 5 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main St. in Selbyville, DE. Burial will be in Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro, DE. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 6, 2019