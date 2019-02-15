Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Honey Kimball, 98, died peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her home in Annapolis, MD where she lived for the past 73 years. She was born in Grayson, Louisiana on November 12, 1920. After completing Southern Business College, she moved to Washington, DC in 1943 to work for the Department of the Navy during World War II. She met and married her husband of 61 years, John A. Kimball, Jr., a native Annapolitan who predeceased her in 2007. Honey was an accomplished professional seamstress with a lifelong passion for fashion. Additionally her interests included music, especially singing with her church choir, Sweet Adelines, and harmonizing with some of her 9 brothers and sisters, winning local competitions in her youth. She enjoyed square dancing, reading, writing, and CNN. In 2000, when she was 80, she decided to write her memoirs. She learned to use a computer and completed 498 pages of hilarious anecdotal stories from her childhood in rural Louisiana, life with her family, and self published it as A Southern Girl Looks Back. Additionally she completed a family cookbook titled Cooking with Honey. She was a member of College Avenue Baptist Church, now Heritage Baptist Church, from the time she moved to Annapolis. Survivors include 4 daughters: Linda Posko of Severna Park, MD, Elizabeth Kiefer of Bethlehem, Pa, Tricia Stark and Jacqueline Kimball, both of Annapolis, MD., and 2 sons, Kevin Kimball of Annapolis, MD, and William Ryan of Palm Springs, California. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to visit with family members on Sunday, February 17, from 2-6 at the home of Patricia Stark, 1925 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Annapolis, MD. The funeral will be held at 11AM on Monday, February 18, at Heritage Baptist Church on Forest Drive in Annapolis. Reception will be held immediately following the service at the home of Tricia Stark. Condolence: Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake.

1740 Forest Dr

Annapolis, MD 21401

