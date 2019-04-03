Howard W. Brown, Jr., 79, a resident of Jessup died on March 31, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital.He was born on July 21, 1939 in Baltimore, MD to the late Marion and Howard W. Brown, Sr.Mr. Brown retired from the Carpenter's Union Local #2310 after 34 years of service.He enjoyed spending time with his family.In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son Stephen M. Brown.Mr. Brown is survived by his wife of 32 years, Donna L. Brown, his sons Jeffrey Brown, Eliston E. Carroll, III, his daughters Kimberly Mallam, Michele "Nikki" Cook, and Robin Brown, his brothers Gordon Brown and Bernard Brown, 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.Friends may call on Thursday from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Stallings Funeral Home, P.A. where funeral services will begin at 8:00 PM. Interment private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374-4806.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019