Howard Bruce Jackson, age 61, of Morgantown, WV, passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2020 at his home. Bruce was born in Kansas City, MO, on April 6, 1958, a son of the late Robert Norman Jackson and the late Elizabeth Carolyn Seymour Jackson. Bruce received his BS in Mechanical Engineering from University of Maryland and received advanced graduate studies through the MSME Program at University of Central Florida. After his studies, Bruce worked as a Mechanical Engineer and published articles regarding Engineering and Thermodynamics. In Bruce's free time, he enjoyed fishing, boating, and playing chess. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and also his dogs, Cookie, Ginger, and Sparky. Bruce is survived by his wife of 25 years, JoAn Scott Jackson; sons, Ryan, Kyle, and Sean; sisters, Val Emrich (Daniel Schuknecht), Lynn Heese, and Carol Goettling (Phil); brothers, Larry Jackson and Craig Jackson (Debbie); 13 nieces and nephews; 7 great nieces and nephews; aunt, Doris Seymour; cousin, Jack Seymour; and many other cousins. McCulla Funeral Home has provided cremation services. Friends may gather at McCulla Funeral Home, 770 Fairmont Road Morgantown, WV 26501, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2 pm until the 4 pm memorial service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulla.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020