Howard Calvin Gill was born February 14, 1956 in Paulding, Ohio. He passed away unexpectedly on May 21 at the age of 63. Howard leaves behind a beautiful wife of 39 years, Debra; two forever grateful children, Brandon and Mary; two perfect granddaughters, Caroline and Madelyn; and several pets who will all miss him dearly. His sense of humor, work ethic, and kindness to everybody made him a one-of-a-kind person. The mile-thick callous on his hands could only be matched by the gentle, selfless-ness nature of his heart. Howard's favorite hobbies included building anything with an engine (even becoming known as the friendly neighborhood lawn mower repair man), playing with his granddaughters, and spending time with his wife on the couch watching T.V. He served several years in the Army, eventually settling down in Maryland, where he worked as a carpenter. He was as skillful of a craftsman as you could find, and loved to build things that people could enjoy. His quick wit was endearing to anyone he had a conversation with, making his garage a popular hangout spot for anyone that wanted to share a laugh with him. He is preceded in death by his father, Lloyd; mother, Thelma; sister, Darlene; and nephew, Donald. He leaves behind a lasting impact on so many people, and he will truly never be forgotten. He was simply, The Man. A memorial gathering to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, May 29 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills. Online condolences may be left for the family at

