HOWARD ARTHUR DIXON JR Howard Arthur Dixon Jr., 84, of Arnold, Maryland, passed away on December 19, 2019. Howard is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Levinia Shaw Dixon. Also his three children Harold Arthur (Art) Dixon of Severna Park, Maryland, Howard Allan (Allan) Dixon and his wife Nancy of Arnold, Maryland and Lisa Dixon Carr and her husband David of Millville, Delaware. Howard has eight grandchildren Paul, Ryan, Christopher, Robbie, Brandon, Joanie, Tyler and Garrett, as well as, three great grandchildren Kayla, Bryce and Blake. Howard was predeceased by his parents Arthur Dixon and Mary Siegert Dixon of Galesville, Maryland, and three brothers Calvin Dixon, Norman Dixon and Louis Dixon. Howard was born in Galesville, Maryland, on September 9, 1935. He graduated from Southern High School in Lothian, Maryland, in 1954 and enlisted in the United States Army. After he was honorably discharged, Howard was employed by the Maryland State Natural Resources Police for many years before transferring to the Maryland Department of Rehabilitation as a Security Officer from which he retired January 01, 1987. Burial arrangements will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.LastingTributesFuneralCare.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019