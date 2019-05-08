Howard R Frantum Sr. "Harry" ,53, of Annapolis passed away May 3rd 2019. Harry is survived by his wife Tammy, Two sons Harry Jr. and Michael; 5 grandchildren, Heath, Gavin, Brody,Ellie & Jameson as well as 2 brothers.Harry was funny, kind hearted, made everyone laugh with his stories and was known to be able to fix anything. Viewing will be held at Hardesty Funeral Home in Annapolis, on Friday 2-4 and 7-9 pm where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11 amBurial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 8, 2019