Howard Hayes, Jr., age 82, died suddenly at home in Odenton, MD, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Born in Baltimore, MD to Margaret Metcalf Zepp and Howard Hayes, Sr., on May 10, 1937, he is survived by his beloved wife, Kyoko Hayes, daughters Debbie Rice and Alva Hayes, son Howard Hayes III, and grandchildren Christina Bilbrey, Matthew Rice, and Andrew Bilbrey, and brother Robert Hayes of Finksburg, MD. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Alva Shamla and brother Brad Hayes. Howard entered the Army at the age of 21 and was stationed in Chitose, Japan, where he met Kyoko, the love of his life whom he was married to for 59 years. Although they did not initially speak the same language, it was love at first sight when they met at a train station in Chitose. In 2017, they took a trip of a lifetime back to Japan where they were able to visit the train station where they first met. After serving in the Army, Howard worked for Giant Food until his retirement in 1997 after 37 years of service. Howard lived a life of love closely surrounded by his family. He will forever be remembered by all who loved him as a caring, gentle, kind-hearted, giving, funny, devoted, and loving husband, father, and Poppop. Viewing will be held at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Rd., Gambrills, MD 20154, on Thursday, August 22 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral service will be on Friday, August 23 at 10am at Hardesty Funeral Home, followed by burial at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. In honor of Howard's memory and his support of veterans, the family requests donations in lieu of flowers, be made to ( ) Charitable Service Trust.

