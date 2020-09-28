Howard Rosov

Howard, 74, of Cortez, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on September 23, 2020. Howard was born in the Bronx, New York to his parents, William and Lucille Rosov, on October 1, 1945. After a brief residence in Queens, he spent most of his childhood years in Roslyn Heights on Long Island where he attended Herricks High School, graduating in 1963. He then attended Penn State University where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. After graduating in 1967 Howie subsequently attended NYU dental school. In 1971 he relocated to Annapolis, Maryland where he established his private practice in endodontics and raised his family. Amongst a handful of awards and recognitions earned throughout his professional career, Howie was honored as a Board-Certified Diplomat of Endodontics. Upon his retirement in 2005, he moved to Cortez, Florida where he enjoyed his beautiful waterfront home, boating, socializing with friends, and volunteering his time with organizations such as Mote Marine, LECOM School of Dental Medicine, and the Senior Friendship Center. Howie was an avid traveler, a diehard Penn State Nittany Lions football fan, and enjoyed following his hometown baseball team. Howard is survived by his loving wife, Robin, daughter Carrie Wright, son Brad Rosov, sister Barbara Beckelman, and his four grandchildren Kelleigh, Ben, Lily, and Noah. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Lucille Rosov. Family was truly everything to Howie. Funeral service and burial will be held at Temple Beth Sholom Cemetery in Sarasota on September 27th at 12:00pm, with Rabbi Kahn of Temple Sinai officiating. Shiva will follow immediately afterwards, to be held at the home of Robin Rosov, at 3:00pm. Toale Brothers will be handling the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Senior Friendship Center of Sarasota.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store