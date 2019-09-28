Hubert Francis Long, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his seven children on 26 September 2019. He was born June 17, 1926, in Youngwood, Pa, to George Earl Long and Letitia Anne O'Neill. Hubert was a graduate of Youngwood High School, class of 1944. He served aboard the USS Welles during World War II in the Far East as part of Destroyer Division – 38, and later attended Waynesboro College in Western Pennsylvania, graduating in 1950. Hubert wed Joann Druscilla Riley, also of Youngwood, Nov. 11, 1949. They resided there until relocating to Arlington, Va. and then Mitchellville, Md. in 1955. Hubert was employed by the Armed Forces Security Agency, the precursor to the National Security Agency, until 1956. In 1956, they moved to Glen Burnie, Md. where he worked at NSA until his retirement in 1982. Mr. and Mrs. Long then moved to Vero Beach, Fla, where they spent winters, while taking up residence in Rehoboth Beach, Del. during the summers. Eventually, in the mid-90s, they relocated full time to Rehoboth Beach. Hubert was the father of eight children, Druscilla L. Burke, of Crownsville, Md, F. John Long, George Scott Long, of York, Pa, Christopher J. Long, Richard A. Long, of Rehoboth/Dewey Beach, Del, Letitia A. Long, of Alexandria, Va, Patrick A. Long (deceased), and Suzanne M. Long, of Baltimore, Md. Mr. Long also had 11 grandchildren; and was blessed with 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Joann, son Patrick, and his brother George. Services will be held at a later date in both Rehoboth Beach, Del. and Youngwood, Pa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Delaware Hospice.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019