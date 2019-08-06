Hugh F. McDonald, "Pee Wee", 79, a resident of Riva, MD for 55 years and formerly of Capitol Heights, MD, died on Monday, August 5th. Born on March 26, 1940 in Washington, DC to the late Hugh F. and Rosa M. McDonald, Pee Wee was a maintenance technician for most of his working life. He was a member of the Annapolis Moose Lodge and enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on cars. Pee Wee is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara McDonald; his son, Hugh A. "Andy" McDonald and his wife, Mickey; his brother James F. "Rudy" McDonald; his grandsons, A.J. McDonald and his wife, Chelsea, John and Dillon McDonald; his great-granddaughter, Emma A. McDonald and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to celebrate Pee Wee's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Thursday, August 8 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. A graveside service will be held at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD on Friday, August 9 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SPCA of Anne Arundel Co., P.O. Box 3471, Annapolis, MD 21403.

