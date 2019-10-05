Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:30 PM Holy Grounds Coffeehouse 623 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Severna Park , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Ian David Hiltner, 53, of Arnold, MD, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday October 1, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones, including his adoring wife Kimberly (Hansen) Hiltner; his beloved parents Robert and Audrey Hiltner of York, Pennsylvania (formerly of Rockwood, PA and Adelphi, MD); and his three loving children, Andrew, Ryan and Brooke Hiltner, all of Arnold, MD. Ian is also survived by his sister Janice (Hiltner) Phippen of Mechanicsville, MD. Throughout his long battle with cancer, Ian made the most of every moment, strengthening his bonds with friends, enjoying activities with his beloved wife and children, and lifting everyone's spirits with his sly sense of humor. Ian grew up in Adelphi where he was active in the Boy Scouts, attaining the highest rank of Eagle Scout. His oldest son Andy followed in his father's footsteps, also becoming an Eagle Scout in 2014. Ian and Kim were college sweethearts who met in 1990 as students at the University of Maryland. They have been ardent Terps ever since, and were thrilled when son Ryan continued the family legacy by matriculating at UMD this fall. Ian had a lifelong love of the outdoors, fishing, and camping, and shared those passions with his family throughout many beach vacations and memorable visits to US National Parks. His beloved daughter Brooke would frequently declare these times, "The Best. Day. Ever!" which brought great joy to Ian, and reminded us all how precious our time here is. Ian was deeply inspired by the love and strength of his family; by the generosity and kindness of many cherished friends and neighbors; and the loyal support of his Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity brothers. The Hiltners will welcome friends for a Memorial Service on Sunday, October 13th, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the Holy Grounds Coffeehouse, 623 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park, MD 21146. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations to the Wellness House of Annapolis, 2625 Mas Que Farm Rd, Annapolis, MD 21403.

Ian David Hiltner, 53, of Arnold, MD, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday October 1, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones, including his adoring wife Kimberly (Hansen) Hiltner; his beloved parents Robert and Audrey Hiltner of York, Pennsylvania (formerly of Rockwood, PA and Adelphi, MD); and his three loving children, Andrew, Ryan and Brooke Hiltner, all of Arnold, MD. Ian is also survived by his sister Janice (Hiltner) Phippen of Mechanicsville, MD. Throughout his long battle with cancer, Ian made the most of every moment, strengthening his bonds with friends, enjoying activities with his beloved wife and children, and lifting everyone's spirits with his sly sense of humor. Ian grew up in Adelphi where he was active in the Boy Scouts, attaining the highest rank of Eagle Scout. His oldest son Andy followed in his father's footsteps, also becoming an Eagle Scout in 2014. Ian and Kim were college sweethearts who met in 1990 as students at the University of Maryland. They have been ardent Terps ever since, and were thrilled when son Ryan continued the family legacy by matriculating at UMD this fall. Ian had a lifelong love of the outdoors, fishing, and camping, and shared those passions with his family throughout many beach vacations and memorable visits to US National Parks. His beloved daughter Brooke would frequently declare these times, "The Best. Day. Ever!" which brought great joy to Ian, and reminded us all how precious our time here is. Ian was deeply inspired by the love and strength of his family; by the generosity and kindness of many cherished friends and neighbors; and the loyal support of his Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity brothers. The Hiltners will welcome friends for a Memorial Service on Sunday, October 13th, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the Holy Grounds Coffeehouse, 623 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park, MD 21146. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations to the Wellness House of Annapolis, 2625 Mas Que Farm Rd, Annapolis, MD 21403. https://www.annapoliswellnesshouse.org Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close