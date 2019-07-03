Ida Jane Miller Reese, age 77, of Lenoir, passed away, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Frye Regional Medical Center. She was born August 6, 1941 in Morgantown, West Virginia to the late Erma and B.C. Miller. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ray R. Reese, Sr.; brother, Charles Miller and sister, Catherine Highbaugh. Survivors include two sons, Ray Reese, Jr. and wife Kathy of Seven Valleys, PA and B. Wayne Reese and wife Joan of Lenoir, NC; grandchildren, Russ Reese III and wife Felicia of MD, Benny Reese and wife Hannah of NC, and Brittany Bristol and husband Josh of NC; great-grandchildren, Madison Reese, Russell Reese IV, and Lyla Reese; two sisters, Anna May Pastor and Alma Thomas; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Evans Funeral Service. Interment will follow on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville, Maryland. Evans Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfuneralservice.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 3, 2019