Ida May Marshall, 98, of Annapolis, passed away on Thursday, October 31 2019 at her home in Eastport. Visitation will be held at 12 PM on Sunday November 10th at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis. Funeral services will be held immediately after the visitation at 3 PM Sunday November 10th at John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis. Burial will be conducted at a future date at Arlington National Cemetery. Ida was born in Orange Vermont to Charles and Laura Beaulieu on August 24, 1921. She was a prolific volunteer in the Annapolis area, giving more than 25,000 hours of service to the Anne Arundel Medical Center over 42 years, as well as volunteer support at the information booth at City Dock, an Annapolis city tour guide, and countless hours quilting with the Annapolis Quilting Guild. She married Charles G. Marshall on October 17, 1969 in Upper Marlboro, MD. She was previously married to Marcell Rene Gough, until his passing in 1965. Ida is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Laura Beaulieu, her husbands, Charles Marshall and Marcell Rene Gough, and her siblings Maurice Beaulieu, Adrian Beaulieu, Elizabeth Granger, Loretta Raub, Bertha Boudreau, Meaurill Beaulieu, Lawrence Beaulieu, and Eugene Beaulieu, Florence Beaulieu. Ida is survived by her children: Kit and Yaneth Barroso Gough, Elonie Gough, Mickey and Aidee Rondon de Gough and Nat and Lori Gough; Her 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. For more details on Ida's life please visit www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019