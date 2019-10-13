Ida Sharpe Adams was born to Luther Roy and Mamie Sharpe on January 9, 1940 in Marion, VA. She attended and graduated from Carnegie High School in 1958. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Virginia State University. She retired from teaching after 28 years of service with most of her teaching time in the Anne Arundel County Public School System. She was a faithful and dedicated member of St. Mark United Methodist Church. She was a Past Matron of Amulet Chapter #85, Order of the Eastern Star. She was a rock to her family and friends and devoted mother, wife and grandmother. She loved spending time with her extensive family and friends and loving husband, Ronald Adams. Her relatives and friends are invited to gather for the viewing service at William Reese & Sons Mortuary, 1922 Forest Drive Annapolis, MD from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, October 15th. The viewing will be at 10:00 AM and funeral service will be at 10:30 AM, at St. Mark United Methodist Church,1440 Dorsey Road Hanover, MD on Wednesday, October 16th.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019