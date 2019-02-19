Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Smouse. View Sign

Ida Louise (Mauler) Smouse, 84, of Cumberland, formerly of Glen Burnie, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at The Country House. Born April 14, 1934 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Reed Mauler and Sophie Louise (Schmidt) Mauler. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, William P. Hilditch; and her second husband, George "Bill" W. Smouse. Mrs. Smouse was employed by A.A. County Police Department as a crossing guard for 8 years. She sang with musical groups and bands off and on from the age of 16 starting as a volunteer entertainer with a group formed by the Red Cross with the purpose of entertaining veterans and military members. She sang under the stage name "Ann Reed." In 1996, Mrs. Smouse was awarded the Richard Carter Award by the Glen Burnie Improvement Association for her efforts in forming a crime watch in the Glen Gardens Area. She was very proud of her work, a valiant attempt to bring change and safety to the community.After losing her first husband, Ida met a familiar co-worker from a band, Mr. George "Bill" Smouse. Their mutual love of music brought them together, and they eventually married. After they were married, they moved back to Allegany County, Bill's childhood home. Bill and Ida formed a duo and entertained in many Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland senior centers and nursing homes. She was a member of Holy Cross United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children, Douglas A. Hilditch and wife Becky, Michael P. Hilditch and wife Marian, William R. Hilditch and wife Shanna, and Kelly A. Jimenez and husband Oswaldo; grandchildren, Alexandra, Nicole, John, Lindsey, and Alaina Hilditch, Michael Hilditch and wife Nancy, Kelly Felten and husband Jeremy, Christopher McMullen and wife Ashley, and Danielle Jimenez; and great-grandchildren, Asher, Emma, Natalie, and Madison. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary J. Gow, and Andrea MacMurray and husband Mike. Friends will be received at the Upchurch Funeral Home, P.A., 202 Greene St., Cumberland, on Thursday from 1-3 PM and 5-7 PM.The funeral service will follow in the funeral home on Thursday at 7 PM, with Pastor Brent Wiles, officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 108 Byte Dr., Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21702.

Ida Louise (Mauler) Smouse, 84, of Cumberland, formerly of Glen Burnie, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at The Country House. Born April 14, 1934 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Reed Mauler and Sophie Louise (Schmidt) Mauler. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, William P. Hilditch; and her second husband, George "Bill" W. Smouse. Mrs. Smouse was employed by A.A. County Police Department as a crossing guard for 8 years. She sang with musical groups and bands off and on from the age of 16 starting as a volunteer entertainer with a group formed by the Red Cross with the purpose of entertaining veterans and military members. She sang under the stage name "Ann Reed." In 1996, Mrs. Smouse was awarded the Richard Carter Award by the Glen Burnie Improvement Association for her efforts in forming a crime watch in the Glen Gardens Area. She was very proud of her work, a valiant attempt to bring change and safety to the community.After losing her first husband, Ida met a familiar co-worker from a band, Mr. George "Bill" Smouse. Their mutual love of music brought them together, and they eventually married. After they were married, they moved back to Allegany County, Bill's childhood home. Bill and Ida formed a duo and entertained in many Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland senior centers and nursing homes. She was a member of Holy Cross United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children, Douglas A. Hilditch and wife Becky, Michael P. Hilditch and wife Marian, William R. Hilditch and wife Shanna, and Kelly A. Jimenez and husband Oswaldo; grandchildren, Alexandra, Nicole, John, Lindsey, and Alaina Hilditch, Michael Hilditch and wife Nancy, Kelly Felten and husband Jeremy, Christopher McMullen and wife Ashley, and Danielle Jimenez; and great-grandchildren, Asher, Emma, Natalie, and Madison. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary J. Gow, and Andrea MacMurray and husband Mike. Friends will be received at the Upchurch Funeral Home, P.A., 202 Greene St., Cumberland, on Thursday from 1-3 PM and 5-7 PM.The funeral service will follow in the funeral home on Thursday at 7 PM, with Pastor Brent Wiles, officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 108 Byte Dr., Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21702. Funeral Home Upchurch Funeral Home Pa

202 Greene St

Cumberland , MD 21502

(301) 724-2250 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.